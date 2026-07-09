Idukki: Two cases of Shigella infection have been confirmed in Idukki district, health officials said on Thursday. The patients are a nine-year-old boy and a four-and-a-half-year-old girl from Pazhayarikkandam in Kanjikuzhy panchayat.

The infection was confirmed through stool culture tests. The test result of the nine-year-old boy came on Tuesday, while the girl’s result was confirmed on Wednesday.

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The nine-year-old developed symptoms on June 12 and was admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha the following day. The four-and-a-half-year-old girl developed symptoms on June 13 and was admitted to Idukki Medical College Hospital the following day.

District health officials said both children showed symptoms consistent with Shigella infection.

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As a precautionary measure, water samples have been collected from the school attended by both children for testing. The water source has also been chlorinated as part of preventive measures, officials said.