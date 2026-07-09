Based in Chennai, where she runs a successful art and decor business, Veena Murali's entry into the world of adrenaline-pumping, high-octane off-road racing was purely accidental. Today, the Thodupuzha native has established herself as a formidable name in the off-road circuits across Kerala and beyond. Despite entering the 2025 Fasttrack Offroad Event with only three races under her belt, Veena clinched the first position in the Ladies Class, conquering the track in just 5 minutes and 12 seconds against five other competitors. Proving her victory was no fluke, she successfully defended her title to secure the top spot again in the 2026 season.

Father as the first mentor

Veena's tryst with driving began early, and her father was her biggest inspiration. As a young girl, she would sit beside him in the family's Ambassador car, gradually learning to hold and balance the steering wheel. Her actual lessons, however, were far more adventurous. She taught herself to drive a massive Tata 407 truck parked at home, secretly practising how to reverse it when no one was around. Though she loved driving, she never imagined she would end up on a competitive race track. After working in the telecom sector for a decade, she stepped back post-marriage to raise her son, Aryan. Later she launched her own decor business in Chennai while keeping her automotive passion burning.

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Fuelled by family support

Off-road racing became a serious pursuit after Veena noticed the sport gaining popularity on social media. Despite discovering events in her native district of Idukki a bit late, she decided to dive in, backed by immense support from her family. Her husband Prajeesh, who works as a director in the engineering division at Caterpillar, along with her brother and son, have been her biggest cheerleaders, providing her with the confidence to tackle every gruelling track.

Conquering the tracks and building a custom rig

For Veena, every track offers a unique learning experience. During one of her earlier outings in Chennai, she entered her 2020 Mahindra Thar in an event, securing second place in the individual category - where she was the sole female competitor. This race was a turning point, making her realise that serious off-roading required a purpose-built vehicle. Consequently, she purchased a Jeep and customised it specifically to handle rugged competitive tracks.

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Zero practice, pure instinct

Interestingly, Veena gets almost no time for formal practice. Because her customised Jeep is kept at her family home in Thodupuzha while she resides in Chennai. Her only real practice happens during actual competitions. Her debut event in Kerala under the YUCO banner earned her the Best Driver award. Rather than letting the lack of practice hold her back, she continuously strives to improve her timing on every track. To sharpen her skills, she watches off-road videos, analysing how professional drivers tackle obstacles, and consulting experienced drivers to understand the mechanics of navigating treacherous terrain.