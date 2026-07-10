Kumily: Three years after a 20-year-old man went missing, police have arrested his father and one of his associates in connection with the alleged murder. The arrested are Balamurugan (49), father of the deceased Srikanth, and his associate Alex (24). Another accused, identified as Karuppasamy, is absconding.

Srikanth, a resident of MGR Nagar in Theni, went missing on July 9, 2023. Police said the investigation revealed that he was strangled to death. His body was then dismembered before being disposed of in the Mullaperiyar River.

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The breakthrough came after investigators questioned people close to Balamurugan. According to police, Alex confessed to his involvement in the crime.

Srikanth was Balamurugan’s son from his first marriage. Police said disputes had frequently occurred between the father and son after Balamurugan’s second marriage. Srikanth had demanded his and his mother Rajalakshmi’s share of the family property.

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On the day he went missing, Srikanth left home and did not return. Balamurugan, Alex and Karuppasamy allegedly took Srikanth to a cremation ground near the Mullaperiyar River at Mullai Nagar in Aranmanai Pudur on that day. They allegedly killed him and disposed of his body parts in the river.

Police said Balamurugan later joined the search efforts along with Rajalakshmi to avoid suspicion.

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After failing to get information about her son for nearly three years, Rajalakshmi approached the Madras High Court. In April 2026, the court directed the CB-CID to take over the investigation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the strong water flow in the Mullaperiyar River following heavy rains and increased discharge from the Mullaperiyar Dam had prevented the recovery of the remains.

Two knives used in the crime were later discovered in the Thamaraikulam area along the Theni-Madurai Road, police said.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Efforts are continuing to trace the absconding accused.