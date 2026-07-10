Idukki: Four people were injured after a safari jeep carrying tourists veered off the road and plunged nearly 60 feet into a gorge at Kottamala in Vagamon.

The injured were part of a tourist group from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, who had arrived in Vagamon for sightseeing. The accident occurred around 5 pm on Wednesday on the Kavalayettam–Kottamala route.

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According to preliminary reports, the driver, Rajesh (36), experienced sudden physical discomfort and excessive sweating while driving and is suspected to have lost consciousness. He reportedly collapsed onto the steering wheel, causing the jeep to lose control and roll into the gorge beside the road.

Rajesh, a resident of Kottamala, suffered a muscle tear in his leg and was shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment. Three others — Gopinath (44), Nishanth (24), and Senthil (50) — sustained serious injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Pala.

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The group, which was staying at a resort in Vagamon, was on its way to Kottamala for a trekking trip when the accident occurred.

The Kottamala route has witnessed several accidents in the past. Locals have raised concerns over the poor condition of the road, which has steep slopes and sharp bends. The lack of safety barriers along the deep gorge on one side of the road has also increased concerns about the safety of travellers using the route.