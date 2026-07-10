The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA) on Friday condemned the death of a 53-year-old man at the Government General Hospital, Neyyatinkara, and urged the State to urgently strengthen emergency care at its hospitals by implementing a triage system and deploying more doctors and support staff.

The deceased, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Maruthathoor near Neyyatinkara Railway Station, was taken to the hospital after developing severe chest pain. His family and local representatives alleged that he was denied timely medical attention after security personnel asked him to wait in the outpatient queue instead of allowing him to immediately consult a doctor. He reportedly collapsed while waiting for an ECG after spending more than 30 minutes in the queue on Thursday.

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Condemning the incident, KGMOA said emergency departments, which are meant to provide life-saving treatment without delay, are themselves in urgent need of attention. "In many places, the term 'emergency' exists only in name," the association said.

KGMOA attributed the situation to overcrowded casualty units, where patients with minor ailments often seek treatment alongside emergency and medico-legal cases, placing an excessive burden on doctors and delaying care for critically ill patients.

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The association also highlighted the shortage of medical personnel, noting that only one doctor was on duty in the Neyyatinkara General Hospital casualty ward despite the heavy patient load on Thursday. It reiterated its demand for at least two medical officers in every emergency shift and the immediate introduction of a triage system to prioritise patients based on the severity of their condition.

KGMOA said the government had given a written assurance in January that triage would be introduced in major hospitals, from taluk hospitals upwards, and that two doctors would be posted during busy shifts. "Unfortunately, these assurances have not yet been fulfilled," it said.

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The association urged the government to honour its commitment by immediately implementing the triage system, strengthening emergency departments with trained triage nurses and adequate infrastructure, and ensuring sufficient staffing to deliver timely care to critically ill patients.