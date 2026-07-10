A day after two Technopark employees were killed in a road accident on NH 66 near Thiruvallam, the police have taken into custody the driver of a car, Vishnu, after the investigation indicated that another vehicle was involved in the crash.

The deceased were identified as Naveen Sibi (25), a native of Ernakulam employed with UST Global, and Mridula Ann Umman (25), from Thodupuzha in Idukki, who worked at EY. Both were based at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram.

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When the accident was initially reported on Thursday, it appeared that the motorcycle carrying the two had lost control and crashed into the road divider. However, during the investigation, officials noticed traces of paint on the motorcycle's handlebars, which led to the suspicion that another vehicle had been involved, Thiruvallam police said. The probe subsequently led the police to a car allegedly driven by Vishnu, who has now been taken into custody. The car has also been seized for forensic examination.

Thiruvallam Sub Inspector told Onmanorama that preliminary findings suggest the car hit the motorcycle while attempting to overtake it. "We have taken the car and the driver into custody to ascertain where the negligence lies. The arrest will be registered after completing the investigation," he said.

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The accident occurred around 3 pm on Thursday between the Thiruvallam Toll Plaza and Chudukadu Junction. Following the alleged collision, the motorcycle crashed into the median, throwing both riders onto the road. They were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where they were declared brought dead.