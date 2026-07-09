Two techies killed after bike crashes into divider on NH-66 in TVM
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Two software professionals, Naveen Sibi and Mridula Ann Umman, both aged 25, died in a motorcycle accident in Thiruvananthapuram.
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The accident occurred when their motorcycle crashed into a road divider on NH-66 near the Thiruvallam Toll Plaza.
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The deceased were employees of UST and EY respectively, both based at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram.
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Thiruvananthapuram: Two techies were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed into a road divider at Thiruvallam in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased have been identified as Naveen Sibi (25), a native of Ernakulam, and Mridula Ann Umman (25), from Thodupuzha in Idukki. Naveen was employed with UST Global, while Mridula worked at EY, both based at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram.
According to the Thiruvallam police, the accident occurred around 3 pm on NH-66, between the Thiruvallam Toll Plaza and Chudukadu Junction. "The two were travelling towards Kovalam when the motorcycle somehow went out of control and crashed into the median, throwing both riders onto the road," said a police officer.
They were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where doctors declared them brought dead.
Police said inquest proceedings are underway. The postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital on Friday, following which the bodies will be handed over to their families.