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Thiruvananthapuram: Two techies were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed into a road divider at Thiruvallam in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen Sibi (25), a native of Ernakulam, and Mridula Ann Umman (25), from Thodupuzha in Idukki. Naveen was employed with UST Global, while Mridula worked at EY, both based at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the Thiruvallam police, the accident occurred around 3 pm on NH-66, between the Thiruvallam Toll Plaza and Chudukadu Junction. "The two were travelling towards Kovalam when the motorcycle somehow went out of control and crashed into the median, throwing both riders onto the road," said a police officer.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where doctors declared them brought dead.

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Police said inquest proceedings are underway. The postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital on Friday, following which the bodies will be handed over to their families.

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