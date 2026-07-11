More than a month after a 68-year-old woman went missing in Palakkad's Kozhinjanpara, police are investigating the possibility that she was murdered, with locals alleging that two youths killed her to steal her gold ornaments.

Sarasal, who lived alone at her house in Attayambathi, next door to her daughter Baby, was reported missing on June 10. After failing to trace her for two days, Baby lodged a missing person complaint with the Kozhinjanpara police. "She went missing on June 10. When we could not find her even two days later, I filed a complaint with the police," Baby told Onmanorama.

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According to Ambika, the ward member of Attayampathi ward in Vadakarapathy panchayat, suspicions have emerged that she was murdered by two youths.

"The youths allegedly took the woman to one of their houses and struck her on the head to steal the gold ornaments she was wearing. They then burned her body in the bathroom," the ward member told Onmanorama. "Afterwards, they buried her body in the backyard," she added.

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The Kozhinjanpara police are investigating the allegations, and inquest proceedings are underway. "The woman has been missing for over a month. We are yet to get a complete picture as the investigation is still ongoing," police told Onmanorama.