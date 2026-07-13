In the misty hills of Idukki, Kerala, cardamom farming is often synonymous with heavy chemical inputs and sky-high maintenance costs. However, JB Murugesan, a veteran farmer from Nariyampara near Kattappana, has turned this narrative on its head. For the past decade, Murugesan has barred chemical fertilisers and toxic pesticides from his 6.5-acre plantation, proving that organic farming is not only viable but highly profitable.

The true cost of going chemical-free

“The transition to organic farming was far from easy,” recalls Murugesan, who originally hails from Gudalur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu but has been farming in Idukki for over 40 years. “It took years for the soil to rejuvenate and for the crops to adapt to a sustainable, organic cycle.” Under conventional chemical farming, maintaining a single acre of cardamom can cost lakhs of rupees. Farmers are caught in a relentless cycle of applying fertilisers and spraying heavy chemical pesticides every fortnight to keep diseases at bay. Despite this massive investment, pests often build resistance, leaving plantations vulnerable and devastating the local ecosystem. By switching to organic practices, Murugesan managed to slash the annual maintenance cost for his entire 6.5-acre farm to just about ₹1.5 lakh. Strikingly, his organic yields match the output of conventional chemical-intensive farms, but with a fraction of the investment and zero environmental damage.

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Harnessing the power of traditional liquid solutions

Murugesan’s shift to sustainable agriculture was triggered by the high incidence of pseudostem rot (thotta azhukal), a devastating fungal disease that plagues cardamom crops during the monsoon. Inspired by the teachings of the late Tamil Nadu organic farming pioneer G Nammalvar, Murugesan began experimenting with indigenous bio-formulations. Today, the cornerstones of his plantation’s nutrition are Jeevamrutham and Panchagavyam, supplemented by beneficial microbes. Jeevamrutham—a potent mixture of local cow dung, cow urine, jaggery, pulse flour, soil, and water—is diluted and applied to the crops once every two months. This solution dramatically increases soil microbial activity, unlocking essential nutrients that were previously bound up in the soil. Panchagavyam, crafted from the five primary products of the cow alongside jaggery and flour, serves as an exceptional growth promoter. It significantly enhances vegetative growth and elevates the physical quality of the cardamom pods. To further boost plant vigor, Murugesan applies home-made fish amino acid (a fermented brew of sardines and jaggery) at regular intervals.

The microbial army and ecological pest control

The plantation also relies on bio-fertilisers like Azospirillum, Phosphobacteria, and Acetobacter. Azospirillum helps fix atmospheric nitrogen for the plants, while Phosphobacteria solubilises locked-up phosphorus in the soil. These beneficial microbes not only promote robust root growth and build crop immunity against diseases but also help the cardamom plants survive harsh summer droughts. Controlling pests without toxic chemical sprays was initially a major concern, but Murugesan devised an ingenious ecological defence system. He brews a natural pest repellent known as Pathilakkashayam (ten-leaf decoction) using ten varieties of bitter leaves, including neem, calotropis (erikku), and wild castor (kattavanakku). Chopped and fermented with cow urine for 40 days, this potent liquid not only deters pests but also prevents their eggs from hatching. Additionally, he relies on nature's own predators. By planting jackfruit and papaya trees across his estate, he attracts a steady stream of local birds. These birds take up residence in his biodiverse farm and actively hunt down stem borer caterpillars, the primary scourge of cardamom plants. Coupled with earthworms, grasshoppers, dragonflies, and bees, this vibrant ecosystem maintains a healthy biological balance.

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Tackling market hurdles and diversifying income

Despite the ecological and financial success of organic farming, getting a fair price remains a hurdle. Mainstream spice traders rarely offer a premium price for organic cardamom. To bypass this bottleneck, Murugesan leverages digital platforms, selling his premium organic cardamom directly to consumers online. His innovative farming practices have earned him recognition and awards from the Spices Board of India. To supplement his earnings, Murugesan has diversified his farm's output. He harvests leaves from the bay leaf trees (known locally as vazhana or idana) that thrive across his estate. Traditionally used to wrap the local delicacy Kumbilappam, these aromatic leaves are dried in his commercial dryer and sent to markets in Tamil Nadu, where they fetch up to ₹400 per kilogram as a popular biryani spice. He also rents out his cardamom drying unit to neighbouring farmers, creating an additional steady stream of income. Through resourcefulness and patience, Murugesan has built a self-sustaining agricultural model that safeguards both the environment and his livelihood.