Kochi: The Kerala High Court has dismissed the plea filed by Sunil N S, popularly known as Pulsar Suni, seeking suspension of the 20-year prison sentence imposed on him in the 2017 actress assault case.

A Division Bench of Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice K V Jayakumar held that Suni had failed to establish any exceptional circumstances warranting suspension of his sentence pending disposal of his appeal against conviction.

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"There are no circumstances warranting suspension of the sentence," the Bench observed, adding that the appellant had failed to point out any "patent infirmity, manifest illegality or perversity" in the trial court's judgment.

The High Court noted that, at the appellate stage after conviction, jail is the rule and bail is the exception, and there is no longer a presumption of innocence. It said an appellate court must record strong and compelling reasons before suspending a sentence and releasing a convict on bail.

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The court further observed that while considering such pleas, it must examine the nature of the offence, the manner in which it was committed, the gravity of the crime, the sentence imposed, public interest, the societal impact of the offence and the need to maintain public confidence in the criminal justice system.

The Bench also rejected the argument that Suni had already spent more than eight years in custody, holding that prolonged incarceration by itself was not a sufficient ground to suspend the sentence.

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Describing the offence as "unprecedented in its nature and execution", the court said the crime had shocked the collective conscience of society and extended beyond the individual survivor by affecting the dignity, bodily autonomy and sense of security of women.

The High Court also took note of Suni's criminal antecedents, observing that he was involved in 11 other serious criminal cases, was allegedly involved in another offence while on bail in the present case, and had violated bail conditions.

Considering these factors, the Bench concluded that no exceptional grounds existed to suspend the sentence and dismissed the application.

In December 2025, the Principal District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, sentenced six accused, including Pulsar Suni, to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment after convicting them in the sensational actress assault case. They were found guilty of offences including gang rape, criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement, assault on a woman, and offences under the Information Technology Act. Actor Dileep and three other accused were acquitted in the case.

The case relates to the abduction and sexual assault of a multi-lingual actress in a moving vehicle while she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi on February 17, 2017.

The High Court heard detailed arguments from Senior Advocate Sasthamangalam S Ajithkumar, appearing for Suni, Special Public Prosecutor V Aja Kumar, and advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for the survivor, before reserving and later delivering its order rejecting the plea.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)