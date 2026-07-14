Kasaragod: Six months after a ballot error cost the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) control of the Udma grama panchayat despite winning a clear electoral majority, it voted out CPM president P V Rajendran through a no-confidence motion on Tuesday.

In the 23-member panchayat, the 12 UDF members voted in favour of the motion and 11 LDF members voted against the motion. The development restores the people's mandate, albeit after a six-month delay.

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During the 2020-2025 term, the LDF governed Udma despite lacking a majority, as it was the single largest front with 10 members in the 21-member panchayat. The UDF had nine members and the BJP two.

Five years later, voters gave the UDF a simple majority. The front won 12 of the 23 seats in the December 2025 local body elections. The CPM-led LDF won 11 seats, and the BJP failed to win any seats.

During the presidential election, however, Congress member and UDF's presidential candidate N Chandran failed to sign the reverse side of his ballot paper. The returning officer declared his vote invalid, reducing the UDF's tally from 12 to 11 and leaving both fronts tied.

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The presidential election was then decided by drawing lots. Luck favoured the LDF and CPM's P V Rajendran became president.

District Congress president P K Faisal had then ruled out foul play and said that the LDF's tenure would last for only six months.

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Kerala Panchayat Raj Act bars a no-confidence motion against a newly elected president during the first six months in office.

Once the statutory six-month period ended, the UDF moved the no-confidence motion against Rajendran. All 12 UDF members voted in favour of the motion, while the LDF's 11 members opposed it, resulting in the president's removal by a 12-11 majority.

The vice-president will temporarily discharge the president's duties until a new president is elected.