To lead a healthy life, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommends that an individual should consume at least 200g of vegetables daily. This dietary basket should ideally include 50g of leafy greens, 50g of tubers, and 100g of other seasonal vegetables. Translated to the population scale of Kerala, the state requires around 38 lakh tonnes of vegetables annually. This includes 6.50 lakh tonnes each of leafy greens and tubers, alongside nearly 25 lakh tonnes of other varieties.

According to official data, Kerala currently cultivates vegetables across 1.02 lakh hectares, yielding about 15.7 lakh tonnes. This means the state produces less than half of its total annual requirement, relying heavily on neighbouring states to bridge the massive deficit. The gap is particularly stark in leafy greens like spinach, where local production stands at less than one lakh tonnes against a demand of 6.50 lakh tonnes. Tubers, too, suffer from a supply deficit of around four lakh tonnes.

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The productivity paradox

In any typical market economy, such a massive demand-supply deficit would turn the tables in favour of local producers. However, Kerala's agricultural landscape tells a different story. Despite high demand, local farmers struggle to secure reasonable profit margins. High cultivation costs, primarily driven by surging labour wages, coupled with lower yield rates, continue to squeeze their margins.

Compared to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Kerala lags significantly in agricultural productivity. When farmers from other states push cheap produce into the Kerala market, local farmers find themselves unable to compete. The only sustainable path forward is a two-pronged strategy: reducing production costs and aggressively boosting agricultural productivity. Farming can only survive as a viable livelihood if it remains financially rewarding.

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Cost-efficient farming through science

One of the easiest ways to scale down cultivation expenses is to abandon unscientific practices. Decades of indiscriminate chemical fertilisation have degraded soil health. By switching to targeted, soil-test-based fertilisation, farmers can drastically cut down on unnecessary input costs. Studies also indicate that excessive, arbitrary application of pesticides and fertilisers does not translate to higher yields. Instead, growers must seek expert advice and rely on verified, modern agricultural techniques rather than falling for aggressive product advertisements.

Capitalising on safe, organic food

The modern consumer is increasingly health-conscious, driving up the demand for safe, organic, and locally grown vegetables. This presents a golden opportunity for native farmers to position their produce as a premium alternative. However, capitalising on this trend requires reliable certification systems and organised marketing channels.

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By forming Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, and private marketing alliances, farmers can secure pre-sale contracts with high-volume buyers. IT parks, major hospital chains, hotels, and food processing units are constantly looking for reliable, high-quality local produce. Setting up structured supply chains to these hubs can guarantee steady revenue for farming communities.

The revival of traditional superfoods

There is also a massive, untapped market for traditional ingredients that do not figure in official production statistics. Nutritious native crops like banana blossoms, banana stems, moringa leaves, moringa flowers, taro stems, and edible portions of elephant foot yam are slowly returning to urban kitchens. Educating the younger generation about the nutritional benefits of these forgotten greens is essential.

To make these traditional items commercially viable, they must be processed and sold as ready-to-cook packages in the open market. The remarkable commercial revival of jackfruit in recent years serves as an excellent blueprint for how Kerala can revitalise and monetise its indigenous food heritage.