Kochi: In the hit television series Breaking Bad, the fictional drug kingpin Gus Fring runs a highly insulated empire by ensuring his handlers never meet street-level buyers face-to-face, relying instead on pre-coordinated physical “dead drops” to move product and cash. Today, Kerala’s real-life narcotics syndicates have taken a page straight out of that playbook—but with a high-tech, digital twist.

Driven out of traditional hand-to-hand sales by aggressive law enforcement, local drug networks have shifted entirely to a contactless “dropping” strategy.

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The Ernakulam Excise Special Squad recently smashed a series of these operations, exposing a highly organised, inter-state network that treats the street-level drug trade like an anonymous urban scavenger hunt.

According to excise officials, conventional hand-to-hand drug deals in medium and commercial quantity cases have significantly decreased, especially after the enforcement has been strengthened under the police’s ‘Operation Toofan’ and the excise department’s ‘Operation Thunder’ to crack down on drug peddlers.

Excise officials said that traffickers now rely on online payments, digital communication and visual directions using WhatsApp locations. Buyers receive photographs and short videos pinpointing the exact location where drugs have been hidden or ‘dropped’ in places like beneath metro pillars, beside electric posts, along rail tracks, inside shopping mall parking lots, etc., before quietly collecting the package without ever meeting the supplier.

“The buyer first transfers money digitally, often to proxy bank accounts of the seller. Once payment is confirmed, a carrier hides the contraband at a pre-designated public location. The buyer is then sent a photograph of the hiding spot along with a short video, spanning five or six seconds, showing nearby landmarks and both sides of the road,” an officer told Onmanorama.

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In most cases, the buyer and seller have never even met once. Sometimes they don’t even speak over the phone. The entire transaction is coordinated digitally,” the officer added.

Senior Excise officials in Ernakulam say the contactless model has gained significant ground in Kochi and warn that it could spread to other parts of Kerala if not checked in time.

“This trend has become increasingly common in Kochi. It virtually eliminates direct contact between the buyer and seller, making investigations much harder. If left unchecked, there’s every possibility of it spreading to other districts," a senior excise officer said.

The limitations of the strategy became evident during a recent operation by the Ernakulam Excise Special Squad.

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Acting on intelligence about an impending drop, the squad laid an ambush at Chalikavattom on July 14. A team led by Special Squad Circle Inspector Ranjith Kumar intercepted a migrant worker who had arrived in a vehicle to leave a parcel in a vacant plot opposite a residential association.

The accused, Shahrukh Khan, a native of West Bengal, was arrested on the spot. Officials seized the vehicle and recovered 1.058 kilograms of ganja, classified as a medium-quantity seizure under the NDPS Act.

Shahrukh Khan. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Packaging engineered to evade detection

Excise officials said the dead-drop system was first noticed in Bengaluru, where African syndicates, particularly those involving Sudanese nationals, widely adopted the method after the COVID pandemic to distribute synthetic drugs such as MDMA.

Typically, five to 10 grams of MDMA are packed inside a zip-lock pouch, inserted into a plastic drinking straw and heat-sealed at both ends, making it waterproof before being hidden near Metro pillars or electric posts.

For ganja, traffickers use hydraulic compression machines to remove air before sealing the packets with multiple layers of plastic and adhesive tape. “The packaging is highly scientific. It suppresses the smell, protects the contents from moisture and keeps the contraband intact for nearly a month,” the officer said.

The process also allows traffickers to transport much larger quantities. While a normal sack can hold around 15 kilograms of ganja, hydraulic compression enables nearly 60 kilograms to be packed into the same space.

Investigators said much of the ganja entering Kerala is low-grade cannabis, often the remains of the plant once hashish oil is taken from it, and targeted at school and college students, including those studying in Classes IX and X. Many migrant workers transporting the consignments, however, reportedly consume synthetic drugs or heroin rather than ganja.

Excise officers said the network is controlled by kingpins operating from West Bengal, Odisha and Maharashtra. Rather than carrying drugs themselves, these organisers travel by air or in AC train coaches, stay in premium hotels, coordinate logistics remotely and leave without ever handling the contraband.

To avoid frequent raids inside Kochi and migrant labour camps, syndicates now stockpile bulk consignments beyond a 10-km radius of the city before breaking them into smaller packets for distribution.

Officials cited recent major seizures at Angamaly, where 110 kilograms of ganja was recovered, and Perumbavoor as examples of this pattern. Traffickers have also adopted elaborate counter-surveillance tactics.

Carriers are rarely told the final drop location until the last moment, with the destination often changed repeatedly over the phone. Meanwhile, a ‘third person’ secretly monitors the drop site from nearby shops or upper floors of buildings.

“If the lookout spots anyone suspected to be an excise or police officer in civilian clothes, the operation is immediately abandoned, and the carrier flees with the consignment,” the officer added.

The sources said recent operations have resulted in several major seizures, including 22 kilograms of ganja from the residence of an accused known as ‘Psycho Sabu’, who allegedly used a ‘water dropping’ method involving boats near river islets, and 18 kilograms from Selvaraj, a Tamil Nadu native who investigators say evaded arrest for seven years by concealing drug packets near isolated railway track markers