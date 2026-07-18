On the fertile banks of the Meenachil River in Kerala, the landscape surrounding Joy Mookkanthottam's home was dominated by rubber trees for decades. However, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago, Joy decided to fell the rubber trees on his 2.5-acre plot. While he was certain he did not want to replant rubber, finding a viable alternative proved challenging. Initial trials with banana and tapioca crops failed to yield the desired results. His breakthrough came when he joined the Kisan Service Society, where agricultural seminars opened his eyes to the untapped commercial potential of bamboo farming.

From rubber wasteland to towering green canopy

Deciding to establish a multi-variety bamboo plantation, Joy set out with a clear vision of the market opportunities. Supported by an agency from Wayanad, he planted around 15 different species. Today, he focuses on four highly profitable, thornless, and rapid-growing varieties: Balcoova, Bheema, Nutan, and Tulda, all of which soar to heights of up to 60 feet. Bheema bamboo, characterized by its dense biomass and minimal hollow centre, is exceptionally heavy and highly sought after for industrial use, despite its tendency to branch early. On the other hand, the elegant, branchless Nutan bamboo is highly favoured in both industrial sectors and the premium handicraft industry.

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Commercialising a super-crop

The commercial prospects of bamboo received a massive boost in 2017 when the Central Government declassified it as a forest resource and declared it an agricultural crop. Once restricted to traditional tribal crafts and local cottage industries, bamboo has now emerged as a powerhouse for modern industrial applications, including green energy generation, ethanol production, carbon trading, biodegradable plastics, and 'green steel'. Joy is among the pioneers in Kerala attempting to scale up this crop for large-scale industrial supply.

Joy believes he is one of the first in the region to replace a prime rubber plantation with commercial bamboo. He hopes to inspire other farming collectives to tap into this lucrative market. Bamboo can thrive in almost any soil type that is not prone to saltwater logging. Under Joy's guidance, 13 local farmers have already dedicated over 80 acres of land to bamboo cultivation. The market goes far beyond timber; high-quality yarn extracted from bamboo is in great demand by textile mills in Tamil Nadu, which currently import the raw material from China.

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Kerala's first private 'Oxygen Park' and eco-tourism

By spacing his bamboo stands generously, Joy has also unlocked the potential for farm tourism. His plantation, aptly named 'Oxygen Park', has become a popular local destination where people gather to enjoy the cool breeze, take photographs, and unwind. Joy even hosted his son's wedding reception right in the middle of this lush green sanctuary. At 70, Joy is a passionate advocate for the environmental benefits of the plant, pointing out that a single bamboo clump produces enough oxygen to support a human life for a lifetime, whilst simultaneously acting as an excellent tool for soil conservation.

The science of planting and impressive returns

Joy admits that his initial planting phase involved some trial and error due to a lack of technical knowledge. He originally planted just 736 saplings across his 2.5 acres, spacing them too far apart using an excavator-arm measurement and failing to apply basal fertiliser. He now advises newcomers to follow a systematic planting layout: saplings should be spaced 4 feet apart within rows, with 8 feet of space between the rows. This method accommodates approximately 1000 bamboo plants per acre.

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From the sixth year onwards, an acre planted in this manner can yield an impressive 50,000 kg of bamboo annually, with harvests continuing year after year. Even when sold at the lowest market rate of ₹5.30 per kg to the paper mill in Velloor, this guarantees an annual return of over ₹2.5 lakh per acre—far exceeding the profit margin of an equivalent rubber plantation. With other states buying bamboo charcoal for power generation at up to ₹12 per kg, the financial future for Kerala's bamboo farmers looks exceptionally bright, particularly if local green energy initiatives take off.