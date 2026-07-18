A Fire and Rescue Services officer was killed and two others were injured after a fire tender lost control and crashed into four vehicles at Alappad Kavala near Erumely on Saturday afternoon. The deceased is Kollam native Ranjith (40), the Fire and Rescue Officer at the Thiruvalla Fire Station.

The accident occurred between 2 pm and 2.30 pm when the fire tender, carrying eight personnel from various fire stations for Sabarimala duty, was travelling towards Erumely.

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According to the Pamba police, the vehicle lost control while descending a steep stretch of road. It first rammed into a Forest Department jeep, then collided with another jeep carrying Sabarimala pilgrims. The fire tender subsequently crashed into two tourist buses before overturning.

Of the two injured fire officers, one sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, while the other escaped with minor injuries.

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Officials at the Pamba Police Station suspect brake failure may have caused the accident. However, they said the exact cause will be confirmed only after an inspection by the Motor Vehicles Department.

Ranjith's body is kept at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.