Kerala Health, Family Welfare and Devaswoms Minister K Muraleedharan has ordered a probe into the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd's (KMSCL) controversial expenditure of ₹19.13 lakh on a corporate membership at the Thiruvananthapuram Tennis Club.

KMSCL, a state-run agency responsible for procuring essential medicines, surgical supplies and medical equipment for government healthcare institutions under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, reportedly obtained the corporate membership in 2017 during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government's tenure.

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According to the minister, ₹19,13,700 from public funds was spent on the membership and related expenses until 2022. He said the expenditure had raised serious concerns about its necessity, propriety and legality for a government-owned company. "The allegations point to a grave misuse of public funds and therefore warrant an immediate and comprehensive examination," Muraleedharan said.

The minister has directed the Principal Secretary (Health) to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a comprehensive report within two weeks.

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The probe will examine the circumstances under which the corporate membership was obtained, the authority and approvals that sanctioned the expenditure, and the details of the payment of ₹19.13 lakh towards the membership and related expenses. It will also assess whether the expenditure complied with government rules, financial norms and KMSCL regulations, identify the officials involved in the decision-making process, and determine whether any irregularities were committed.

Muraleedharan said strict action would be initiated against officials found responsible for misusing public funds based on the inquiry's findings. The report has been directed to be submitted to the government within two weeks for further action.

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The controversy arose at a time when KMSCL was already under investigation after an internal audit report uncovered a loss of nearly ₹50 crore in medicine and equipment procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic.