Kasaragod: Burglars broke into the Bela Village office in Badiadka panchayat and made away with three office laptops, said police. The burglars broke open the front door of the village office. The burglary happened sometime between 5.20 pm on July 20, 2026, and 10 am on July 21, said police.

Based on a complaint filed by Bela Village Officer P S Sasi, Badiadka police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft of government property (305(e)), house-breaking for theft ( 331(4)) and house-breaking (334(1)). Section 331(4), which deals with house-breaking for theft, carries a maximum punishment of 14 years in prison.

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The police have not yet found any clues about the suspects. Badiadka station house officer, Inspector Anoop Krishna R P, said CCTV footage from the office and surrounding areas was being collected and examined. He, however, said the laptops could not be used by the thieves and would be of little use to them except as spare parts.