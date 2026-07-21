Glass Bridge at Anachal in Idukki has been reopened to visitors after remaining closed for eight months following a court order. The 35-metre-long Glass Bridge, built at a cost of nearly ₹2 crore, was inaugurated on December 19, 2025, at Kanachery, above Anachal town, on land owned by Elsamma. The bridge can accommodate up to 40 visitors at a time.

However, the Idukki District Collector issued a stop memo on the day of the inauguration, forcing the attraction to shut down. The notice stated that the bridge had been constructed without the required permissions, was located on alleged government poramboke land, and fell within a designated red-zone area.

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The stop memo also stated that a concrete platform had been constructed on the hilltop without statutory approval and that 20-foot-high iron pillars had been erected for the structure. It further referred to a construction prohibition order issued by the Pallivasal Grama Panchayat Secretary on March 1, 2025, and noted that the panchayat had neither granted permission nor issued a licence for the operation of the project.

The District Collector ordered the suspension of the Glass Bridge under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. The owners subsequently challenged the order before the court. After an eight-month legal battle, the court issued a favourable verdict allowing the Glass Bridge to resume operations.