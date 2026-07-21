What draws travellers to Muthalamada, Palakkad's famous 'Mango City'? Naturally, it is the allure of fresh, sun-ripened mangoes. Yet, long after the harvest season draws to a close, visitors continue to make their way to a quiet, verdant mango orchard in Chemmanampathy. Their destination is Pannadikadu Farmstay, a boutique eco-retreat run by a young entrepreneur, George Thomas, along with his family. Welcoming a curated mix of domestic and international travellers, this unique getaway offers a peaceful escape for those looking to swap city noise for the quiet rhythms of agricultural life.

With just two guest rooms accommodating a maximum of five people at any given time, Pannadikadu prioritises privacy and immersion over mass tourism. From one room, the windows open to a lush canopy of mango trees — from Alphonso and Banganapalli to Sindhooram and Totapuri. Even in the off-season, when the trees are bare of fruit, their sprawling, shady boughs offer a soothing canopy. From the other room, the view shifts to the majestic peaks of the Western Ghats, bordering the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. Guests here are treated to the unique thrill of living on the edge of the wild; on quiet nights, it is not uncommon to hear the distant trumpeting of wild elephants echoing from the forest while tucked safely inside the cottage. It is this authentic connection with nature that recently earned the farmstay a feature in Condé Nast Traveller as one of the best farmstays in the Palakkad Gap, triggering a surge of international enquiries.

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An oasis of slow living

The hosts, Thomas George and his wife Neena, swapped the bustle of their corporate lives and ancestral home in Kottayam for the Palakkad countryside in 2012, driven by a desire for a slow, sustainable lifestyle. Their eldest son, George, a graduate of the prestigious London School of Economics, also chose the tranquility of the mango orchard over a conventional corporate career. Drawing on his schooling in the Nilgiris and Pallikoodam, which nurtured a deep love for hospitality and heritage, George conceptualised the farmstay as a way to share his family's 15-acre organic farm and dairy unit with the world.

Guests enjoying a tranquil sunset from the farm's viewpoint , George Thomas

Simple luxuries and shared stories

Architecturally, the stay reimagines the traditional granary (kalappura) with a minimalist aesthetic where simplicity is the ultimate luxury. There is no room service; instead, guests gather around the family’s dining table, sharing meals prepared with local, farm-fresh ingredients. The menu celebrates the rich, cross-border culinary traditions of the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. For many travellers from bustling metropolises, this communal atmosphere evokes the warmth of returning to their own ancestral village homes, prompting many to return with their children to introduce them to the joys of rural life.

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Unlocking steady revenue through agri-tourism

Beyond providing a serene escape, the venture has proven to be a financial game-changer. Thomas George notes that while the initial setup costs were considerable, integrating farm tourism has boosted their annual orchard income by 50% in the very first year. Mango cultivation in Muthalamada has faced significant headwinds in recent years due to climate change, pest infestations, and market volatility. By diversifying into eco-tourism, the family has created a resilient financial cushion. For solo travellers, trekking enthusiasts, and families seeking a genuine slice of countryside peace, Pannadikadu is proof that sustainable tourism and traditional agriculture can thrive hand-in-hand.