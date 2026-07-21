The no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition LDF against Pala municipality chairperson Diya Binu Pulickakandam is set to begin shortly. Political equations seemed headed for a dramatic shift after four Congress councillors are attending the council meeting defying the party whip.

Also Read India's youngest municipal chairperson faces first political test as Pala coalition unravels

Independent councillor and deputy chairperson Maya Rahul, who had earlier pledged support to the UDF, is also present at the meeting, according to sources.

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The attendance of the four Congress councillors and Maya is expected to prove decisive. All 12 LDF councillors are present in the meeting. The no-confidence motion is likely to be carried with the support of the five UDF councillors backing the move to remove Diya from office, a source said.

The 21-year-old Diya was elected chairperson with the support of her father, Binu Pulickakandam, and uncle, Biju Pulickakandam, who contested as part of an independent collective. Their support enabled the UDF to wrest control of the 26-member Pala municipality from the Kerala Congress (M), ending the party's long dominance in the civic body. The UDF-led alliance currently has 14 councillors, while the LDF has 12 members, comprising 10 KCM councillors and two CPM members.

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Relations between the Congress and the independent collective deteriorated amid allegations that the latter had grown closer to the Left. The immediate flashpoint was the municipality's decision to grant permission to the DYFI to hold its district conference at the Kottaramattom bus stand despite the Congress resolving to oppose it. Congress leaders alleged that members of the independent collective deliberately stayed away from the council meeting in which the proposal was considered, allowing it to be passed.

Binu Pulickakandam rejected the allegation, saying permission for public programmes was a routine administrative decision and that political affiliation could not be grounds for rejecting an application. "We were absent because we were attending the funeral of a close neighbour," he said.

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Political tensions escalated further after Diya accused Congress councillor Biju Mathews of stealing her expensive watch and official files from the chairperson's office. The complaint came days after Biju Mathews alleged that Binu Pulickakandam and Biju Pulickakandam had assaulted him during a dispute over relocating an autorickshaw stand. Diya alleged that the watch and files went missing after Biju Mathews, accompanied by police officers acting on his complaint, entered the municipal office in her absence.

Earlier, Maya Rahul, whose election as deputy chairperson with the support of the independent collective helped the UDF capture power, dismissed speculation over her future political alignment. She said she would abide by the UDF's decision, adding that the present crisis had escalated because minor differences were not resolved in time. Pointing out that no front enjoys an outright majority in the council, she said cooperation was essential for stable governance, especially when the municipality was facing financial challenges.