Vandithavalam: Perumatty Kalyanapetta native M Sadasivan has developed a unique farm truck that could be attached to a regular motorcycle. This farm truck could be used to transport manure, seeds and other agricultural equipment to the fields. Sadasivan who is an expert in building farming equipment has designed the farm truck in his own workshop.

The most interesting advantage of the farm truck is that it can be attached to any motorcycle model. Meanwhile, power tiller tyres have been used for the truck, which can carry 250 – 300 kilos. This feature helps the truck to remain steady even in slippery muddy roads during the rainy season. A special gearbox is attached to the bike to operate the truck. Besides, it also has a reverse gear mechanism, which is an added advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farm truck can accelerate up to 30 kilometre per hour and the back tyres are enhanced with disc braking system. When the back breaks of the motorcycle are pressed, the tyres of the truck too stop. The carrier of the truck is around 5.5 feet long and four feet wide. Sadasivan says that it would cost up to Rs 1.10 lakh, besides the cost of the motorcycle, to build the farm truck.

Sadasivan is quite famous as an inventor who has built unique and interesting machinery like a weed-extracting machine, coconut grater, machine that cleans the grains and stocks in sacks, jackfruit chips cutter, onion cutter, lemon cutter, petrol tiller, power tiller, mini moving crane, motorised wheelbarrow, easy coconut husker, nano excavator, agro nano excavator and loader machine at his workshop. The inventor says that his aim is to build more unique machinery and devices that reduce the effort and expenses for farmers.