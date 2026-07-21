The lack of rainfall in Kerala has triggered a major crisis for farmers across the border in Tamil Nadu, casting a dark shadow over the upcoming Onam festival market. While lakhs of acres of agricultural land in Cumbum, Theni, and Madurai have been tilled and prepared for cultivation, farmers are unable to sow crops due to an acute water shortage. Local farmers warn that unless there is immediate heavy rainfall, the production of vegetables and flowers will drop drastically this season.

These farming regions heavily rely on water from the Mullaperiyar Dam. However, with water levels in Mullaperiyar dropping significantly, the volume of water drawn by Tamil Nadu has been severely curtailed. Consequently, local canals and check dams in the Cumbum region have completely dried up.

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Historic low at Vaigai Dam

The Vaigai Dam near Theni, which stores water diverted from Mullaperiyar, has recorded its lowest water level in 68 years. The reservoir, which has a total capacity of 72 feet, currently holds just around 25 feet of water. This limited reserve is being strictly preserved and released only for drinking purposes. The situation stands in stark contrast to last year, when abundant rains had forced authorities to open the dam's shutters to release surplus water during the same period.

Onam crops under threat

Anticipating the high demand during the festive Onam season, farmers in the Sheelayampatti area of Cumbum had undertaken extensive flower cultivation. However, these crops have already begun to wither and die due to the lack of irrigation. Desperate to salvage the season, many farmers ploughed their fields again to switch from water-intensive flowers to vegetable crops, but even those plans remain stalled as water sources remain dry. Currently, only those farmers with functional borewells are managing to keep their crops alive, leaving small-scale farmers who cannot afford borewells in a desperate spot.

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Price hike looms

If the water crisis persists, consumers in Kerala could face skyrocketing vegetable and flower prices during the peak of the Onam season. Traders and farmers alike warn that even sourcing flowers directly from Cumbum may not yield the usual profit margins due to the severe supply crunch.