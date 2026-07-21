Kasaragod: Three men were arrested for allegedly attempting to stab a police officer during a vehicle inspection near the New Bus Stand in Kasaragod early Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am when a team led by a Control Room sub-inspector was conducting vehicle checks near the bus stand.

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The police stopped a motorcycle carrying three men who had arrived from the Manjeshwar side. The men were not wearing helmets, police said.

According to the FIR, the men allegedly argued with the police officers and created a commotion during the inspection. When they allegedly attempted to assault the officers, Sandeep, a police officer attached to the AR Camp, intervened. One of the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and attempted to stab Sandeep in the neck. Sandeep suffered a deep cut on his right palm while trying to fend off the attack.

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Other police officers at the scene soon overpowered the three men and arrested them. Sandeep was taken for medical treatment. The arrested men have been identified as Muhammed Shamin (20) of Kalluravi in Kanhangad; Ameer (18) and Muhammed Safwan P K (32) of Narampady in Nekraje village in Chengala panchayat.

Kasaragod Town police registered a case under sections including attempt to murder, obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duty and assaulting a police officer.