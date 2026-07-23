While many assume Delhi has the highest volume of private vehicles in India, Bengaluru has quietly overtaken the capital to claim the top spot. According to the latest transport data, the Karnataka capital is now grappling with an unprecedented surge in private vehicles, which remains the primary driver of its notorious traffic congestion.

Private car numbers hit record highs

Bengaluru has become the first Indian city to cross the milestone of 25 lakh registered private cars, currently sitting at 25.2 lakh. In June 2026 alone, the city added 13,519 new private cars to its streets. Alongside these private vehicles, around 3 lakh taxis operate in the city, with Bengaluru adding an average of 1 lakh new cars annually.

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Two-wheelers dominate Bengaluru roads

Despite the staggering rise in cars, two-wheelers remain the undisputed kings of Bengaluru's roads. The city is home to approximately 87 lakh registered motorbikes and scooters, the highest of any Indian city. This means two-wheelers make up roughly 70 per cent of Bengaluru's total vehicle population of 1.28 crore. Commuters increasingly favour two-wheelers to navigate the city's notorious bottlenecks more easily than cars.

In June 2026, Bengaluru recorded 78,084 new vehicle registrations—the third-highest monthly figure in its history. The peak record remains 86,014 registrations in October 2025, driven by GST revisions, followed by 78,461 in January 2026.

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Bengaluru vs Delhi and Mumbai

While Delhi still leads in overall vehicle numbers when including commercial transport, Bengaluru has officially surpassed the national capital in private vehicle ownership. Delhi has around 22 lakh private cars and 60 lakh two-wheelers, significantly lower than Bengaluru's numbers. Meanwhile, Mumbai maintains a much lower private car count of under 15 lakh, largely thanks to its highly efficient suburban local train network.

Why public transport failure is fueling the crisis

Transport experts point to the inadequacy of Bengaluru's public transit system as the chief reason for this private vehicle explosion. Delays in the construction and expansion of the Namma Metro have crippled suburban connectivity, with no new metro lines initiated in the last four years. Consequently, several densely populated neighbourhoods remain isolated from the metro network, while Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus services have also shrunk during this period.

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A city gridlocked in traffic

This unbridled growth in vehicles has pushed Bengaluru's traffic infrastructure to its absolute limit. According to a report by navigation giant TomTom, Bengaluru ranks as the second most congested city globally, surpassed only by Mexico City. It takes commuter vehicles an average of 36 minutes and 9 seconds to cover just 10 kilometres in the city. Last year, rush-hour drivers in Bengaluru lost an average of 168 hours idling in traffic gridlocks.