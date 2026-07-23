Kasaragod: A man, accused of breaking into the house of a transport operator and robbing his family of 336 grams of gold jewellery and ₹25,000 in cash, was arrested after absconding for nearly 14 years.

Abdul Aziz (58), also known as Sambya Aziz, was arrested from his native village of Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday by a team led by Kasaragod Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police P Madhusoodanan Nair. The robbery took place on the night of December 22, 2012, at the house of Rajesh Shenoy, a transport operator in Mangaluru and resident of Anil Kumble Road in Kumbla panchayat.

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Around 7.45 pm, a group of masked men forced open the door and entered the house. They allegedly held Shenoy and his family hostage at gunpoint and demanded gold and money, said police. When Shenoy said there was no money in the house, the robbers allegedly sprayed an unidentified liquid on his face, causing him to lose consciousness. They then tied the family members’ hands behind their backs and taped their mouths shut, with some of them, including women, getting injured in the process.

The gang removed their jewellery and took cash kept in a cupboard before fleeing. The incident came to light when a family friend, Dr Vani, arrived at the house around 9 pm to invite them to her housewarming ceremony.

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According to DySP Madhusoodanan, 15 people were accused in the case. Of these, 10 were arrested, one died, and the remaining four, including Aziz, were declared proclaimed offenders.

Aziz was leading a normal life in Puttur, away from criminal activities, when the Crime Branch team arrested him, the officer said.​

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The trial of the 10 arrested accused is under way before the Kasaragod Sessions Court. They face serious charges, including robbery, housebreaking and assault, Madhusoodanan said.