Lunch hours are usually busy for 58-year-old Jalaja C, who runs a small hotel at Kallumthazham in Kollam. These hours don't mean brisk business. At her hotel named 'Athijeevitham', a two-hour window at noon is exclusively devoted for free meals. Every day is a fulfilment of promise for Jalaja. Years ago, when she had struggled to feed her three children, kind people offered food. Now, she returns the gesture in her own humble ways.

She is a mother of twin sons, Arun and Akhil, and a daughter, Jayasree. "During that time when people offered food for my children, I always used to thank God by saying that one day I would repay this kindness by providing food to people who are hungry," she said.

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"I was married at the age of 17. By the time I was 21, I had three children. Although my husband used to go for work, he did not look after the family. At that time, what kept my children fed was the kindness of other people," Jalaja said. She worked as an MGNREGA worker and also took up tailoring to support her family. Over the years, she saved enough money to begin feeding others.

"I wake up at 5 am and reach the hotel by 6 am. Around 12.30 pm we start serving food and by 2 pm it is usually over," she said.

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As word about 'Athijeevitham' spread through social media, people from different places began reaching out to sponsor meals. "Social media influencers publicised my hotel. People from far and wide call me to sponsor a day's meal. I don't tell them any particular amount. Whatever they give, I prepare food with that," she said.

On sponsored days, Jalaja prepares meals for around 50 people, often adding special dishes like payasam. On regular days, she serves lunch to around 20 to 30 people. "Usually the meal is rice, two curries and pickle. When someone sponsors, I make food for around 50 people and include extra items such as payasam," she said.

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‘Athijeevitham’ remains closed only on Thursdays and Sundays. "The only two days we don't serve food are Thursday and Sunday because two nearby temples provide free meals on those days, so people usually go there to eat," she said.

Despite health issues, Jalaja has not missed a day of serving food. "Last year, I fell from a motorcycle and hit the back of my head. Since then, I haven't been able to go for MGNREGA work. Even now, the only thing that keeps me going despite my various ailments is the thought of being able to feed people at least once a day," she said.

Over the past three years, Jalaja says she has seen people from all walks of life come to ‘Athijeevitham’. "I step outside, look at tired passersby and tell them to come and eat a meal if they haven't had anything. Passersby, people who have come for examinations, those in search of jobs, daily wage labourers whose first meal of the day is often lunch, homeless people and elderly people all come here," she said.

She says it is the elderly who touch her the most. "I think if elderly people had the option of having even one meal at home, they wouldn't come to my place to eat. Some of my regular visitors walk kilometres to reach my place. That is why I am so happy to feed as many people as possible, and I will continue to do so until my last breath," she said.