Idukki: Two people were arrested for breaking into a house and stealing household articles and electrical wiring materials at Gandhi Nagar Colony near Cheruthoni here on Monday. The arrested have been identified as Sunil Gopi (32) of Vallayikkattil house and Vijayaraj (42) of Karakkatt Puthenveettil house, both residents of Gandhi Nagar.

The accused were caught by local residents while attempting to flee with the stolen items and were later handed over to the police.

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The theft took place at the house of Shantha, a resident of Thannimoottil in Gandhi Nagar Colony. According to police, the accused forced open the front door, entered the house and stole electrical wiring materials and other household items. The stolen property is estimated to be worth around ₹20,000.

Local residents became suspicious when they saw the two men attempting to flee with the stolen items. They stopped and questioned the accused, leading to the discovery of the theft.

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The police then reached the spot and arrested them. Both were later produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.