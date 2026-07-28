​Kochi: Cyber fraudsters have found a new way to target unsuspecting social media users in Kerala by misusing the name and image of Chief Minister VD Satheesan to promote a fake insurance scheme on Instagram. Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police have registered a case after a Vadakkekkara resident was duped by the fraudulent campaign and are urging the public not to fall for similar advertisements circulating online.

According to the police, the scam revolves around a fictitious insurance scheme named ‘Dhan Dhan Yojana’, which is falsely projected as a government-backed initiative under the Chief Minister. The fraudulent Instagram promotion promises attractive financial benefits in exchange for a one-time payment, creating the impression that it is an official welfare scheme.

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The scammers claim that if one member of a family transfers ₹2,499 to a bank account specified by them, every member of the family, provided there are at least five members, will receive ₹5,000 each as insurance assistance.

Believing the advertisement to be genuine, a 46-year-old man, who is a native of Machanthuruth in Vadakkekkara, transferred the money. However, after completing the payment, he was unable to contact those behind the scheme. Realising he had been cheated, he approached the Rural Cyber Police and lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered.

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“The amount involved in this complaint may appear small, but the real concern is the misuse of the Chief Minister’s identity to make the fraud appear authentic. Such campaigns are capable of reaching thousands of people through social media within a short span and they might fall prey to the scam,” a police officer said.

The police said the campaign appears to be specifically designed to target Instagram users, particularly youngsters, by promising easy financial benefits and encouraging them to enroll other family members as beneficiaries.

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The police suspect the fraudsters are attempting to expand the campaign across Kerala. A similar attempt to circulate the fake scheme was reported in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, where authorities received a complaint about the misleading promotion, although it was not immediately clear whether a criminal case had been registered.

The police have started tracing the bank account used to collect the money and are working to identify those operating the fraudulent network.

Cyber police warned that fraudsters are increasingly exploiting the names, photographs and identities of prominent public figures, government departments and financial institutions to lend credibility to fake investment and welfare schemes.

“People should never trust social media advertisements claiming to offer government benefits without verifying them through official sources,” the officer said.