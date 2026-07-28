Wayanad: Four additional Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), 60 km of new solar fencing, scientific wildlife studies and steps to resolve long-pending forest land disputes are among the measures included in the UDF government's 100-day programme to mitigate the escalating man-animal conflict in Wayanad, Forest Minister Shibu Baby John said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Kalpetta, the Minister said the Forest Department has drawn up a comprehensive action plan aimed at reducing human-wildlife conflict, particularly in vulnerable areas bordering forests.

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As part of the programme, 60 km of additional solar fencing will be installed along forest fringes in Wayanad to prevent the entry of wild animals into human habitations and farmlands. The department will also complete the maintenance of the existing 25 km stretch of solar fencing, much of which requires urgent repairs to improve its effectiveness.

To strengthen emergency response during wildlife incursions, four more Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) will be deployed in the district. The additional teams are expected to improve response time to incidents involving elephants, tigers and other wild animals, thereby enhancing the safety of residents in forest-fringe villages.

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Highlighting the need for scientific wildlife management, Shibu Baby John said the Wildlife Institute of India has been entrusted with conducting a study on the animal carrying capacity of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. The findings are expected to help formulate long-term strategies for managing wildlife populations and reducing conflict.

The department will also undertake a detailed census of tigers and Asiatic elephants. A high-level meeting of senior forest officials has been convened in Palakkad on August 6 to review wildlife management policies and discuss further conservation measures.

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Referring to the increasing number of problem tigers in the state, the Minister said discussions have begun on relocating tigers captured from Kerala's tiger reserves to suitable reserves in other states, subject to inter-state coordination and the necessary approvals.

He further announced that undergrowth and bushes along 100 km of roads passing through forest areas will be cleared to improve visibility for motorists and reduce road accidents caused by sudden wildlife crossings, which have become increasingly common in forest stretches.

On the long-standing issue of interlocked forest and private lands, where ownership disputes persist because of overlapping boundaries, the Minister said the government would adopt a consultative approach involving farmers, elected representatives, local self-government institutions, Forest Department officials and Jana Jagratha Samithies. "The objective is to ensure that private land remains with the rightful owners and forest land remains with the Forest Department through mutually acceptable solutions," he said.