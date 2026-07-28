Imagine a world where the boundary between reality and illusion is so thoroughly blurred that your own senses begin to betray you. This is the eerie, mesmerising landscape of Varathupokku, a gothic horror fantasy novel by SP Sarath. Serving as the highly anticipated sequel to his acclaimed hit Urakkappishachu (The Sleep Demon), this book drags readers back into the shadowy, myth-shrouded depths of a rural Kerala hamlet called Mundar.

The book warns right from the outset: "Before you open this book, beware: there is no escaping this story or this land." It is a promise the author keeps. Sarath constructs an unsettlingly immersive realm that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with international fantasy masterpieces, all while remaining firmly rooted in regional Malayalam folklore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The narrative marks the return of Narayanan Vappan, the terrifying patriarch from the first installment. Since his enigmatic resurrection, Vappan has become an entity of sheer mystery, walking the fine line between local myth and the supernatural. His deep, ancestral knowledge of Mundar's ancient secrets and the "Varathupokku"—the literal path traversed by wandering spirits—imbues the novel with a haunting, authentic regional flavour.

A village of shadows and mysterious deaths

While the first book relied heavily on Vappan's lore to evoke fear, this sequel thrives on the immediate, visceral terror experienced by the characters. The uncanny occurrences are largely witnessed through the eyes of Rathi, who guides us through a landscape populated by bizarre outsiders, mutated flora, and unsettling beasts. Soon, Mundar becomes a hotbed of unexplained, sudden fatalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take Ambattan Govindan, a local buffalo herder. After paying a visit to the resurrected Vappan, Govindan is found dead the very next day, his body floating inexplicably in the middle of a local canal. Then there is Poolimurikkal Uppappan, a reclusive elder who lives in isolation, only interacting with Bhasi the milkman. His quiet life ends in equal mystery when his lifeless body is discovered under a wild jamun tree. The chilling pattern continues with Ambanaporimeri, the wife of a missing villager, who transforms into a self-proclaimed godwoman. Whether she is human or something altogether otherworldly remains a question for the reader, but her eventual, mysterious death only heightens the sense of creeping dread gripping Mundar.

The clash of science, myth, and history

Amidst this atmosphere of supernatural dread stands Dr Nistulan Kodooran, a rational researcher representing scientific enquiry. Driven by logic, Dr Kodooran attempts to demystify the bizarre events plaguing Mundar, serving as an intellectual anchor for the reader. Yet, even science cannot easily untangle the dark web of the village, and his own sudden, unexplained disappearance leaves a haunting void.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding an unexpected historical dimension is Burma Swamy, a character whose past is tied directly to the Indian National Army (INA) led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. By weaving the grand history of India's freedom struggle and the enduring mysteries surrounding Netaji's disappearance into the local fabric of Mundar, Sarath elevates the novel far beyond a standard horror thriller. It becomes a rich tapestry of history, oral tradition, and multi-generational supernatural entities co-existing across different eras.

A landmark in Malayalam horror fantasy

What makes Varathupokku truly outstanding is its sheer narrative pacing. The author distills the philosophical essence of the book through brief, cryptic dialogues between "Athu" (That) and "Ithu" (This) at the beginning and the end of the text. Stripped of unnecessary descriptions or heavy-handed philosophy, the prose flows with natural, relentless energy. It grips you from the very first page and refuses to let go until the final word.

Ultimately, SP Sarath has delivered a masterpiece that redefines the horror fantasy genre in contemporary Malayalam literature. By expertly blending local myths with global storytelling sensibilities, Varathupokku is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeply atmospheric, highly intellectual thrill.

Click here to buy your copy of Varathupokku