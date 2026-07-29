Alappuzha: A man from Alappuzha, who had been reported missing by his family, was found dead in Tamil Nadu, with police learning during the investigation that his body had already been cremated.

The man, Vijith of Kumarapuram, worked as a welder at a private company in Krishnagiri district. Vijith last contacted his family in December 2025. Since he did not maintain regular contact with them while away for work, the family initially did not become concerned. However, after repeated attempts to reach him failed, they lodged a complaint with Haripad police.

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Vijith's brother Vijesh lodged the complaint on July 6, 2026. The family said Vijith's phone remained switched off whenever they tried to contact him after their last conversation. They also attempted to reach him through alternative phone numbers provided by his friends, but to no avail.

Haripad police registered an FIR under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011, which deals with police action in cases involving missing persons.

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During the investigation, police learnt that Vijith had died and that his body had already been cremated.

The Rayakottai police in Tamil Nadu, who found Vijith's body, told Onmanorama that it had remained unidentified for several days. Later, a woman who introduced herself as Vijith's wife arrived with a friend, claimed the body and took it for cremation. Rayakottai police subsequently handed over the case to Haripad police.

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"His body was claimed by a woman named Lekha from Muthukulam who posed as his wife. She had gone to the station with a man named Gopalakrishnan, who hails from Chengannur. The duo then cremated the body at a Rotary Club's crematorium in Hosur," said his brother Vijesh.

He further added that Vijith's phone had been damaged when the family received his belongings.

Officials at Haripad police station said Vijith was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Lekha and that indications were that he died by suicide. Further investigation is underway.