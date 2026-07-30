The investigation into the newborn trafficking racket uncovered in Erattupetta in Kottayam has now expanded to Idukki, with the police uncovering evidence of a similar incident that allegedly took place six months ago.

Erattupetta Police have transferred the case to the Thodupuzha Police after the probe revealed that a newborn delivered at a private hospital in Thodupuzha in February this year was allegedly handed over in exchange for money.

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Thodupuzha Police said a separate FIR will be registered and a detailed investigation launched. Hospital records, delivery documents, the identity of those who took custody of the infant and financial transactions linked to the alleged sale will be examined before further action is taken.

Earlier, Erattupetta Police had arrested K S Arjun (21), a native of Kundani, Puthukkad, Vagamon, and his brother-in-law Muppuliraj (27), a native of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, in connection with the alleged sale of newborn babies. Their alleged associate, Aneena Tasni (26), a native of Paravur in Kollam district, was later arrested.

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Police said crucial information about the alleged sale of the newborn in Thodupuzha emerged during the interrogation of the accused and from digital evidence collected during the investigation. Based on these findings, the case has now been handed over to the Thodupuzha Police for further investigation.

According to the preliminary findings, pregnant women were allegedly accommodated at a house in Njandukallu, Theekkoy, before being taken to various private hospitals for delivery. The newborn babies were then allegedly handed over to prospective buyers in return for money.

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Investigators are also examining whether the accused attempted to create an appearance of legality by using birth certificates and other official documents relating to the infants.

The investigation is focusing on financial transactions, bank accounts, mobile phone records and the network of associates linked to the accused. Police are also probing whether similar newborn trafficking operations were carried out in other districts and are trying to identify more women, middlemen and buyers allegedly involved in the racket.

Officials said information is also being collected from the Health Department, the Child Welfare Committee and other agencies as part of the ongoing investigation.