Marayoor: Fear has resurfaced among plantation workers after a tiger attacked a cow at the Pamban Mala Division of the Thalayar Tea Estate in Munnar Panchayat.

The injured cow belongs to Selvam, a resident of Pamban Mala. It was grazing near a bungalow adjacent to the tea estate when the tiger pounced. Although the animal managed to escape, it suffered deep injuries to its neck.

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The latest attack comes months after the Forest Department trapped a tiger from the same area and relocated it to the Periyar Tiger Reserve in Thekkady, raising hopes that the threat had been eliminated.

However, tiger sightings and attacks have continued. On April 19, a plantation worker, Kumar, narrowly escaped an attack at Coffee Store. Earlier, on June 12, a tiger killed a cow belonging to Saravanan at Chattamunnar. Before that, more than 50 cattle had reportedly been killed in tiger attacks across Chattamunnar, Coffee Store and Pamban Mala.

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Following sustained protests by estate workers and political parties, the Forest Department had installed a cage at Pamban Mala. A tiger was eventually trapped on March 31 and relocated to Thekkady.

With fresh attacks being reported, plantation workers say fear has once again gripped the region. They have warned of direct protests if the Forest Department fails to take immediate and effective steps to capture the animal responsible.