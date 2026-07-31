Idukki: The call for 'strong' or 'double strong' in a tea shop earlier would get you just tea in those varying intensities, but in Nedumkandam of Idukki, a call for 'double strong' could be interpreted as one for rolling papers to smoke ganja, with the service sometimes including both the rolling paper and the ganja.

Excise officials who raided a tea shop in Nedumkandam following a tip-off are now learning new code words after they arrested the tea shop owner on charges of selling narcotic and prohibited tobacco products under the guise of serving tea.

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The accused, Karisheri Majeed Hashim, used code language to sell contraband. Customers asking for "powder tea" were allegedly served tea along with a packet of the banned tobacco product Hans for ₹75. Those ordering "double strong" were given a popular brand of rolling papers commonly used for smoking cannabis along with their tea, and if need be, ganja too.

Officials said Hashim was also in possession of Cuban-made Havana cigars, cannabis and other narcotic products.

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Acting on a tip-off, the Nedumkandam Excise team conducted raids at the accused's residence and tea shop. During the search, officials seized 106 packets of OCB rolling papers, around 22 kilograms of banned tobacco products, and three grams of cannabis.

The Excise Department has launched an investigation into people who frequently visited the shop and is also examining the possibilities of a wider distribution network. The department is also planning to recommend to the local panchayat that the shop's trade licence be cancelled.