While coconut milk tea has long been a comforting staple in the Malabar region, an enterprising couple from Payyanad in Manjeri, Malappuram, has taken this versatile ingredient to a whole new level. Abdul Nazar and Jasmin, the founders of the food startup Cocolicious, are redefining the dessert experience with their unique coconut milk-based ice creams.

Before venturing into food entrepreneurship, Abdul Nazar managed agricultural lands and operated a private bus service. When the COVID-19 pandemic brought public transport to a complete standstill, Nazar decided to pivot and seek opportunities in the agricultural sector. Looking for a viable idea, he was inspired by the delicious home-made coconut milk ice cream that his wife Jasmin used to prepare for the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

A healthier alternative to commercial ice cream

Historically, commercial ice creams relied on fresh dairy, butter, and sugar. Over time, however, many large manufacturers replaced dairy butter with cheaper vegetable oils to keep production costs low. "To produce 200 litres of standard commercial ice cream, you need around 20 litres of vegetable oil," Nazar explains. Many of these processed fats are of questionable nutritional value. Nazar and Jasmin realised that replacing these cheap oils with fresh, nutrient-dense coconut milk would offer a far healthier and highly appealing option for modern consumers.

Cracking the commercial code with science

Scaling Jasmin's home recipe for commercial production while retaining its original taste and texture proved to be a major hurdle. To overcome this, the couple reached out to the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) in Kasaragod for technological guidance. Integrating CPCRI's expert recommendations with their own recipes, Jasmin successfully formulated the brand's flagship product, sold under the name 'Kera King'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen natural flavours and counting

Kera King has carved out a successful niche in a market dominated by multi-million-pound dairy brands. Their primary competitive edge is their absolute commitment to natural ingredients. The ice cream is available in 16 different flavours, formulated entirely without artificial colours, preservatives, or synthetic additives. Instead, they use real fruit pulps to deliver genuine flavour. "Today's consumers closely read ingredient labels before buying," Jasmin notes. "This focus on transparency is what helps us stand strong in the market." Alongside the ice cream, Cocolicious also produces popular coconut milk-based sip-ups.

Value addition beyond ice cream

The couple's product line goes far beyond ice cream. Realising that vast quantities of nutritious coconut water go to waste at local copra-processing units, Nazar set out to utilise this surplus. By collaborating with both CPCRI and Agropark in Piravom, Ernakulam, they developed a shelf-stable carbonated coconut water beverage. The refreshing, naturally fizzy drink has received an exceptional response from consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another high-value product is their tender coconut pulp, made by blending tender coconut meat, fresh water, and sugar. This thick, versatile concentrate allows users to make up to 18 glasses of delicious milkshakes or juice from a single one-litre pack.

The strength of institutional backing

Nazar and Jasmin attribute much of their swift takeoff to the robust support from the Malappuram District Industries Centre, which facilitated quick licensing and clearances. Additionally, a subsidised loan through the Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC) provided the crucial capital required to scale up their production facilities, showing how institutional support can turn grassroots innovation into a sustainable business model.