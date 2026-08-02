Kochi: The Kerala High Court has issued a directive to ensure pedestrian paths on the sides of all roads in Kochi city and prevent encroachment.

The directive was issued by Justice Devan Ramachandran based on a Supreme Court order regarding the need to protect footpaths. Incidentally, this is not the first directive of the High Court on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advocate of the Kochi Corporation informed the High Court that suitable changes would be carried out in the city to abide by the Supreme Court order. Following which, the court posted the next hearing of the case on August 20.

Meanwhile, the amicus curiae told the court that while the general condition of the roads in Kochi city was satisfactory, potholes could be seen at many places. However, the condition of the pedestrian paths was different, the amicus curiae said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Observing that the footpaths were in a bad state all over Kerala, the court warned that it would intervene in the issue if the local body authorities failed to ensure the rights of the people. The court also pointed out that the authorities had taken no action on its earlier directive to construct pedestrian paths in Kochi city. The court’s latest directive was issued while considering a petition related to roads.