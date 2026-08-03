In a major boost to India's rural economy, the Union Cabinet has greenlit the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme has been extended from the financial year 2026-27 through to 2030-31, backed by a massive budget allocation of ₹3.15 lakh crore. This landmark decision reinforces the government's commitment to ensuring financial stability and enhancing investment in the country's vital agricultural sector.

A paradigm of digital transparency and efficiency

Launched in February 24, 2019, the PM-Kisan programme provides critical income support of ₹6,000 annually to eligible small and marginal farmer families. The financial aid is disbursed in three equal instalments of ₹2,000 directly into bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). By integrating Aadhaar-based authentication, digital verification, and robust DBT systems, the government has eliminated middlemen and ensured that the financial support reaches the intended beneficiaries with absolute transparency.

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Key milestones and achievements so far

Since its inception, the initiative has driven a quiet revolution across India’s agricultural landscapes. More than ₹4.47 lakh crore has been transferred across 23 instalments since the launch of the scheme, transforming rural livelihood. The latest 23rd instalment alone benefited over 9.49 crore farmers, with the government releasing more than ₹18,984 crore. During the global economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme served as a critical buffer, distributing over ₹1.71 lakh crore to struggling rural families. Furthermore, PM-Kisan has played a pivotal role in fostering financial independence among rural women. Over ₹1.06 lakh crore has been credited to female farmers, who now make up a quarter of the total beneficiary base.

Fostering rural investment and independence

The steady inflow of direct cash transfers has significantly enhanced productivity by allowing farmers to buy seeds, fertilisers, equipment, and fund irrigation on time. This timely availability of capital has successfully shielded farmers from the predatory clutches of local moneylenders. An independent evaluation by the Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office of NITI Aayog confirmed the massive impact of the programme. The study revealed that 92 per cent of beneficiaries utilised the funds directly for agricultural investments, while 85 per cent reported an increase in their farming income alongside a substantial reduction in outstanding debt.

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Steering India towards self-reliance

By blending advanced digital technology with direct financial aid, PM-Kisan has bolstered self-reliance and confidence among Indian farmers. It is no longer just a financial welfare initiative, but a cornerstone of the nation’s vision of becoming a developed nation ('Viksit Bharat'). With the extension guaranteed until 2031, farmers can look forward to mitigated agricultural risks and a more resilient rural economy. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare is expected to release detailed operational guidelines and instalment schedules for the extended phase in the coming days.