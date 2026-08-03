Kasaragod: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday regained control of the Udma grama panchayat, six months after losing the presidency despite securing a clear majority in the local body elections.

UDF candidate and Congress member Chandran Nalamvathukkal was elected panchayat president, defeating Left Democratic Front's P V Rajendran in the election held on Monday, August 3.

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The 12-11 result reflected the strength of the two fronts in the 23-member panchayat, where the UDF holds 12 seats and the CPM-led LDF 11.

The election was necessitated after Rajendran stepped down following the passage of a no-confidence motion moved by the UDF last month. With the presidency falling vacant, the panchayat convened on Monday to elect a new president.

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The UDF's return to power marks the culmination of a political battle that began immediately after the December 2025 local body elections.

Although the UDF had won a simple majority with 12 seats in the 23-member panchayat, it failed to secure the presidency after a ballot error by Chandran, the UDF's candidate for the president. He had failed to sign the reverse side of his ballot paper. The returning officer declared the vote invalid, reducing the UDF's effective tally from 12 to 11 and resulting in a tie with the LDF.

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The contest was subsequently decided through a draw of lots, which favoured the LDF. Rajendran was then elected president despite the Left front lacking a majority in the panchayat.

The error cost the UDF six months as the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act prohibits a no-confidence motion against a newly elected president during the first six months in office.

As soon as the statutory period ended, the UDF moved a no-confidence motion against Rajendran. On July 14, all 12 UDF members voted in favour of the motion, while the LDF's 11 members opposed it, leading to his removal by the same 12-11 margin that elected Chandran on Monday.

Following Chandran's victory, UDF workers and supporters celebrated by distributing sweets, bursting crackers and taking out a procession through the town.