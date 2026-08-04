Thodupuzha: A couple has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹50,000 each for attempting to murder their neighbour by ramming him with a jeep and attacking him with a sickle during a dispute over property boundaries and water rights.

The verdict was delivered by Third Additional District and Sessions Court Judge S S Seena in the case relating to the attack on Murugan (53), a resident of Murugavilasam House, Pampadumpara. The convicts are Illamveettil Senthil Kumar (42) and his wife, Suchithra (34).

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According to the prosecution, the two families had been locked in a long-running dispute over property boundaries and water rights, which had also led to legal proceedings.

The incident took place on August 19, 2020, near the Puthuval Anganwadi in Pampadumpara. Murugan was travelling on a scooter when the accused allegedly rammed him with their jeep, knocking him onto the road. They then allegedly attacked him with a sickle, inflicting serious injuries.

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The investigation was carried out by then Vandanmedu Station House Officer Biju Joseph, who later filed the charge sheet. The prosecution was represented by Advocate Johny Alex.