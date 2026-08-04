A local cooperative that collects 30,000 litres of milk daily, farmers taking home monthly revenues of over ₹20 lakh, and an entire village where dairy farming is the primary livelihood—all managed by a new wave of tech-savvy, highly qualified young professionals. While this might sound like a success story from Amul's heartland in Gujarat, this dairy paradise is thriving right in the heart of Kerala. Amidst growing concerns of traditional farmers quitting the sector, Mulakkada village in Kozhinjampara panchayat, Palakkad, has emerged as a stellar blueprint for the entire state's dairy industry.

Currently, the Kunnankattupathi (KK Pathy) Dairy Cooperative Society in Mulakkada holds the record for the highest daily milk collection in Kerala, averaging a staggering 30,000 litres across morning and evening shifts. To put this in perspective, most standard local milk cooperatives across the state struggle to cross 1000 to 1200 litres a day, often relying on fewer than 50 active suppliers.

D Jayaprakash, secretary of the KK Pathy Dairy Cooperative

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The economics of modern dairy farming

In stark contrast to declining trends elsewhere, the KK Pathy cooperative boasts 270 active dairy farmers. A significant portion of these farmers operate large-scale setups, with several maintaining herds of over 100 cows. Around seven farmers produce up to 1500 litres of milk daily, while over fifteen maintain herds of 75 to 100 cows. The largest segment, consisting of about sixty farmers, manages medium-sized operations with 10 to 25 cows. With milk prices averaging ₹45 per litre, top-tier farmers who supply 1500 litres daily can generate gross monthly revenues exceeding ₹20 lakh. Even when accounting for operational and feed costs—which generally consume up to 60% of the revenue—these farmers take home a net monthly profit of ₹8 lakh.

This rapid upward trajectory is clearly visible in the cooperative's growth charts. A decade ago, during the 2014-15 financial year, daily milk collection was around 8000 litres. This climbed to 22,500 litres in 2024-25 and has now scaled to an impressive 30,000 litres daily in 2025-26. The scale of the operation is also reflected in consumption; the cooperative distributed over 55,000 bags of cattle feed to its members in the last year alone. The Chittur block, where Kozhinjampara is located, now contributes to nearly a third of Palakkad district's total milk production, powered heavily by the success of the KK Pathy region.

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The youth revolution in dairy farming

While local officials often attribute this boom to cheap raw materials from the nearby Tamil Nadu border, the real catalyst is a cultural and structural shift. Over the last decade, Kozhinjampara's agriculture sector transitioned through crises. Originally famous for green chilli farming, growers faced massive losses and switched to coconut cultivation. When pests and diseases devastated the coconut palms, the resilient farming community turned their vast plantation spaces into fodder grass cultivation, transitioning into systematic dairy farming.

The breakthrough came post-pandemic when highly educated youngsters—including engineering and Chartered Accountancy graduates tired of corporate burnout—returned to their family lands. Rather than treating dairy farming as a side project, they approached it with the precision of a corporate enterprise. They conducted structured SWOT analyses, developed production protocols, and modernised every aspect of cattle management.

Vipin Sivakumar, a young farmer from KK Pathy, in a dedicated shed for calves

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Where technology meets tradition

The modern dairy farms in Kozhinjampara are models of scientific engineering. From automated waste management and high-pressure washing systems to clean water accessibility, efficiency has been designed into the infrastructure. The farmers are equally meticulous with breed selection, opting for high-yielding Holstein Friesian (HF) crossbreeds adapted to the warm Palakkad climate. Farmers here are well-versed in bovine genetics, paying close attention to artificial insemination quality and physical structural traits that dictate high yields.

Rather than overfeeding their cattle—a common mistake that inflates production costs—these young entrepreneurs rely on strict feeding regimens tailored to lactation and dry periods. They balance pellets, mineral mixtures, and green fodder with scientific precision to control expenses while keeping yields stable.

Unlike other parts of the state, Kozhinjampara has virtually zero local retail milk markets because almost every household owns cows. Apart from a nominal 10 litres sold daily to two local tea shops, the entire milk output is directly routed through the cooperative. The high profitability remains sustainable solely because of scientific farm management, optimised costs, and absolute dedication.

Overcoming cost barriers and driving structural support

As the state targets milk self-sufficiency, dairy experts argue that instead of trying to turn everyone into dairy farmers, policy focus should shift toward supporting passionate, high-performing clusters like Kozhinjampara. With Kerala facing a daily deficit of 6 lakh litres of milk, boosting production in established hubs is highly critical.

The rising cost of cattle feed remains a primary concern for local farmers. Although milk procurement prices have risen by ₹15 to ₹20 per litre over the past ten years, cattle feed prices have surged at a much higher rate, eating into profits. Farmers are advocating for government support through subsidies and specialised welfare packages to offset these costs.

Pradeep and his father, Shiva Subrahmanyam

Local dairy development authorities are actively seeking ways to package special financial assistance for these high-performing zones. Efforts are also being made to prevent programmatic overlaps between the Dairy Development Department's schemes and the marketing initiatives of the state cooperative, Milma, allowing each to focus on its core strengths. Ultimately, simple technologies like high-pressure sprayers have significantly reduced manual labour, allowing young farmers to expand their herds and manage operations with ease. With focused institutional support, these modern farmers are highly confident they can bridge Kerala's milk production gap entirely.