Thodupuzha: Farmers, agri entrepreneurs, researchers and policymakers will come together at the Pulimoottil Ground in Thodupuzha for the Malayala Manorama Agriculture Fair, to be held from August 20 to 31.

The 12-day fair will feature more than 100 exhibition and sales stalls showcasing the latest products, technologies and innovations in agriculture, animal husbandry and allied sectors.

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A major highlight of the fair will be the two-day Karshaka Sabha (Farmer Council) Open Forum, where farmers can interact directly with Ministers, elected representatives and government officials. Agricultural entrepreneurs, research institutions and industry representatives will also be present.

The fair will also host seminars on emerging technologies and best practices in agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries. Open forums will deliberate on a range of issues, including the prospects and challenges of cultivating exotic fruit crops, the future of rubber cultivation and the challenges confronting the dairy sector.

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Visitors can explore exhibitions of indigenous cattle breeds, giant bulls, buffaloes, horses, pet animals and birds brought from different parts of the country. The fair will also feature a crop exhibition competition and demonstrations of modern farming methods such as terrace farming, aquaponics and drum cultivation.

Quality seeds, saplings, pesticide-free vegetables and fruits will be available at reasonable prices ahead of the Onam season. Stalls showcasing organic fertilisers, pest management solutions, drip irrigation systems, value addition machinery and agricultural equipment will also be part of the exhibition.

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A food court serving traditional local delicacies will also be among the attractions. For stall bookings and sponsorship enquiries, contact 7356606921.