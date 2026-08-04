As summer draws to a close, the arrival of the monsoon season brings a welcome drop in temperature but a massive spike in road hazards. Statistics consistently show that wet weather leads to a dramatic increase in traffic accidents, making proactive vehicle maintenance a top priority. Giving your car a thorough check before the clouds burst can prevent breakdowns and save lives. Essential elements like tyres, brakes, windshields, wipers, and headlights require specialised attention to withstand the rigours of driving in torrential downpours. Here is a comprehensive guide to preparing your vehicle for the wet season.

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Tyres: Your primary contact with the road

Tyres are the single most critical point of contact between your car and the asphalt. Bald or worn-out tyres are extremely dangerous in the wet. Before the heavy rains begin, inspect your tyres and replace them if the tread depth is insufficient. Tyres with poor tread patterns lose grip easily, causing the vehicle to aquaplane when you apply the brakes on wet surfaces. Even in cars equipped with anti-lock braking systems (ABS), worn tyres can slide uncontrollably because the system relies on physical traction to work. Ensure you maintain optimum tyre pressure and keep the tread channels free from debris and dirt.

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Spotting hidden oil leaks

Spotting oil leaks becomes incredibly difficult once the ground is wet and covered in puddles. Make it a habit to check your oil levels at least once a week, especially before embarking on a long journey. If you detect any sudden drops in oil level, address them at a service station immediately.

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Braking systems: Your ultimate safety net

The efficacy of your brakes determines how safely you can navigate wet roads. Take your car for a diagnostic drive to gauge how responsive the brakes are. Worn-out brake pads and shoes must be replaced without delay. The rate at which brakes wear down depends heavily on your driving style, with city commuters typically experiencing faster degradation due to constant stop-and-start traffic. It is best to sort out all braking issues prior to the monsoon.

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Windshields: Ensuring crystal-clear vision

Hard water stains and mineral build-up on windshields can severely impair your visibility during night driving in the rain. These spots are usually caused by washing the vehicle with mineral-rich hard water or using shampoo and letting it dry on the glass without a proper wipe-down. The resulting film blurs your field of vision, and even the best wipers will fail to clean it properly. Scrubbing the windscreen with a specialized hard water stain remover will restore optical clarity.

Wiper maintenance and fluid check

It is a good habit to keep wiper blades lifted off the glass during hot summer days to prevent the rubber from hardening and cracking. If the rubber element is damaged, replace the blades. Do not forget to top up your windshield washer fluid reservoir with a reliable soap mixture to help clear away oily road grime.

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Headlights: Seeing and being seen

Over time, plastic headlight covers tend to oxidise, turning yellow or cloudy. This drastically reduces the range and intensity of your headlights. Professional headlight restoration can bring back original clarity, making your night journeys safer. In low-visibility rainy conditions, switching on yellow fog lamps helps cut through the mist far better than standard white lights.

Wading through waterlogged streets

If you encounter deep, flooded roads, it is always safest to avoid them entirely. Modern cars rely on complex electrical sensor networks that are highly sensitive to water damage. If water levels rise past your vehicle's floorboard level, it can easily enter the engine compartment through the air intake system, causing permanent hydrostatic lock and bringing the car to an immediate, expensive halt.

Guarding against underbody rust

Cars operating in humid coastal regions are highly vulnerable to corrosion, particularly on the underbody. Applying an anti-rust underbody coating is a wise investment. Car care centres offer various coating packages, usually with three-year or five-year warranties. Opting for a high-quality coating now will protect your car's structural integrity from muddy, salt-laden water.

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Defogging: Managing mist effectively

Windshield fogging is a common and frustrating monsoon issue, occurring due to the temperature difference between the cabin interior and the outside air. If the mist forms on the outside of the glass, pull in fresh air through your climate control and turn on the heater slightly to balance the temperatures. If the condensation is on the inside, switch the air source to 'fresh air', recirculate it inside the cabin for a minute, and adjust the temperature setting upwards to clear the windscreen. Activating the rear defogger grid will clear up the back window quickly.

Banishing musty cabin odours

Getting into a car with wet clothes and muddy footwear introduces moisture to the seats and floor mats, leading to unpleasant odours and dampness. When parking your car in a safe, covered location, crack the windows open slightly. Allowing some fresh air to circulate overnight goes a long way in drying out the interior and eliminating stale smells.

Correcting wheel alignment and balancing issues

Always request a comprehensive wheel alignment and balancing check during your pre-monsoon service. If your vehicle's alignment is off, you will notice the steering wheel pulling to one side when you loosen your grip. Bad roads and potholes are the main culprits behind misaligned steering, which in turn accelerates uneven tyre wear and ruins your suspension components. Experts recommend an alignment check every 5,000 kilometres. If you feel the steering wheel vibrating or shuddering at higher speeds, it indicates a wheel balancing issue, which could be caused by a bent wheel disc.