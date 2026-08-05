Kalpetta: Ending more than three decades of uncertainty, the Karnataka government has granted the long-awaited No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the construction of the Bairakkuppe bridge across the Kabani river, clearing the way for a key road link between Perikkalloor near Pulppally in Kerala's Wayanad district and Bairakkuppe in Karnataka's HD Kote taluk.

The project, first proposed over three decades ago, has gathered fresh momentum with Congress governments now in power in both Kerala and Karnataka.

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The foundation stone for the bridge was jointly laid on September 22, 1994, by the then Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran and Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily. The Union Ministry of Surface Transport granted in-principle approval for the project in March 2002. However, administrative delays and the lack of political consensus stalled its implementation for years.

The project recently regained attention after Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the proposed bridge site and interacted with local residents. According to local leaders, she later raised the issue with senior Congress leaders in Karnataka.

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In a statement, Kerala Public Works Minister PK Basheer said the state had received Karnataka's formal NOC for the project.

"During my meeting with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru, he had assured me that the NOC would be issued. I am happy that Karnataka has now given its clearance," Basheer said.

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Kerala has already completed the approach road on its side of the proposed bridge, while the connecting road in Karnataka is yet to be built.

The bridge has long been a key demand of residents living along the Kerala-Karnataka border. During the previous BJP government in Karnataka, several delegations from both states unsuccessfully sought approval for the project. More recently, a delegation comprising Mysuru MLA Anil Chikkamadu, Gundlupet MLA Ganesh Prasad and Sulthan Bathery MLA IC Balakrishnan met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to expedite the proposal.

Bairakkuppe, located across the Kabani river, has a population of around 10,000, while neighbouring Perikkalloor is home to nearly 28,000 people. Around 300 to 350 residents and nearly 200 students rely on country boats every day to cross the river for work, education and access to essential services.

Hundreds of farmers from Pulppally and Mullankolly panchayats also depend on the boat service. In the absence of a bridge, commuters have to travel nearly 20 km along interior roads to reach Bairakkuppe.

The proposed bridge is expected to improve connectivity between Wayanad and Karnataka, reduce travel time between Pulppally and Mysuru, and facilitate the movement of agricultural produce. Thousands of Wayanad farmers cultivate leased farmland in Karnataka's Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts, growing crops such as ginger, banana and vegetables. The bridge is also expected to boost trade, tourism and access to education and healthcare, while strengthening ties between the border regions.