Kottayam: Massive silt accumulation has blocked all four distributaries through which the Meenachil River empties into the Vembanad Lake, creating natural "dams" that have severely disrupted the river's flow.

The river reaches the Vembanad Lake through four channels: the Kavanar along Kavanattinkara, the Pennar via Cheepunkal, the Kaipuzhayar through Kaipuzhamuttu, and a stream that joins the Kodoor River before flowing into the Puzhukkanila backwaters. Over the years, heavy deposits of silt have built up at the mouths of each of these channels, gradually forming large islets.

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The impact is most visible in Puzhukkanila Lake, where sprawling mounds of silt now occupy a significant portion of the waterbody. Tall grass has taken root on these sediment islands, which together cover more than half of the lake's surface.

A similar transformation has taken place at Cheepunkal, where a large silt island has emerged. The grass growing on the islet remains visible even during the monsoon, despite the rise in the river's water level. At Kaipuzhamuttu and Kavanattinkara, the silt deposits remain submerged during the rainy season but become prominent in summer as water levels recede.

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Residents and local stakeholders have repeatedly urged the authorities to remove the accumulated silt and restore the river's natural flow into the Vembanad Lake. However, despite annual demands, no dredging or restoration work has been undertaken so far.

The continued neglect has raised concerns over the long-term ecological health of the Meenachil River and the Vembanad Lake, with locals warning that the obstruction could worsen flooding and affect the region's fragile wetland ecosystem.