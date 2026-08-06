"Do you love your phone more than me, Mum?" This heartbreaking question is becoming increasingly common in modern households. Scientists now warn that "phubbing" — the habit of snubbing those around you in favour of a smartphone — is severely impacting children's psychological development. A study published in the scientific journal *Frontiers in Psychology* reveals that parental phone addiction is directly linked to low self-esteem and rising insecurity in children.

The research, inspired by that very question, surveyed 600 teenagers aged between 12 and 17 in the USA. The findings paint a stark picture of modern family dynamics, showing that when parents glance at their screens during conversations, teenagers experience a strong sense of being undervalued and socially excluded.

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The psychological cost of digital distraction

According to the researchers, this perceived neglect fosters a deep sense of insecurity among adolescents. When children constantly have to compete with screens for their parents' attention, their self-esteem and confidence take a severe hit, potentially leading to emotional scars that persist well into adulthood.

A cycle of screen addiction

This is not the first time experts have sounded the alarm over parental screen time. A 2023 study conducted in China highlighted a worrying cycle, showing that parents who are addicted to their phones are far more likely to raise children who develop their own severe screen addictions. When children observe their primary role models constantly glued to devices, they naturally mirror this behaviour, which further hinders their social and emotional growth.

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Strained bonds and behavioural changes

Further reinforcing these concerns, a 2024 study published in the *Journal of Pediatrics* found a strong correlation between parental phubbing and fractured parent-child relationships. The study observed that children who routinely experience phone-related neglect are much more likely to exhibit behavioural issues, including frequent temper tantrums, stubbornness, and heightened irritability. While the impact of screen use varies across households, these studies collectively emphasise that the emotional cost of parental distraction is a global concern that modern families can no longer afford to ignore.