Malappuram: A two-year-old girl had a miraculous escape after a wild boar barged into her house and charged into the bedroom where she was playing in Manjeri on Thursday morning. The child was saved in the nick of time by her uncle, whose swift action prevented what could have turned into a tragedy.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 am at Thadathilparamba near Manjeri town, an area where residents have long complained of frequent wild boar incursions from vast stretches of nearby vacant land.

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According to the family, little Ruha was playing on a bed inside a bedroom while her mother, Shahla and other relatives were working in the kitchen. The front door of the house had been left open.

"Suddenly, the wild boar jumped over the compound wall and ran straight into our house. It first entered the kitchen. When it saw my wife and mother, it got frightened, turned around and rushed into the adjacent bedroom where our daughter was playing," said Fawas Kalladithodi, the child's father.

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At that crucial moment, Fawas' uncle, Hakeem, was approaching the house. Hearing the frantic screams of the women, he rushed inside and realised the wild boar had entered the bedroom where the toddler was trapped.

Without hesitation, Hakeem dashed into the room. As the animal struggled to gain its footing on the tiled floor, he grabbed the child from the bed, carried her to safety and immediately shut the door, trapping the boar inside the room. His split-second intervention is believed to have saved the toddler's life.

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The trapped animal then went on a violent rampage, smashing furniture, shelves and the bed, while repeatedly attempting to escape by crashing into the window grill. It also sustained injuries during its frantic attempts to break free.

The family alerted a team of trained shooters led by Noushad, who reached the house within about 30 minutes and shot the animal dead. The room was left badly damaged and covered in blood after the operation.

Ward councillor Shamsiya of Thadathilparamba said wild boar attacks have become a recurring threat in the locality, blaming nearby vacant land that has turned into a breeding ground for the animals.

"Just a week ago, the municipality had decided to launch a special operation to cull wild boars in the area. However, the programme had to be postponed because of heavy rain. Following this incident, the operation will be carried out at the earliest," she said.

The latest incident comes just four days after a resident of a neighbouring house was injured when a wild boar collided with the motorcycle he was travelling on. The victim continues to undergo treatment.