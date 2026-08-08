Edavetty: A major drinking water pipeline, recently damaged by torrential rains, has been stolen by unidentified anti-social elements from the Chalankode chappath bridge in Edavetty.

The incident came to light after heavy rains brought down large logs and debris, clogging the Chalankode chappath bridge. A team led by panchayat member Suku Thankappan cleared the blockage to restore normal water flow. During this operation, they discovered a large galvanised iron (GI) pipeline belonging to the Irrigation Department lying broken in the water. Using heavy machinery, they hauled the pipe safely onto the riverbank and immediately alerted the department officials.

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The shock came the following day when the panchayat member and water authority officials returned to the site to reinstall the pipeline. The massive pipe, which serves as a crucial drinking water source for several nearby areas, had completely vanished. Upon learning of the theft, VK Anoop, a panchayat member from the neighbouring ward, rushed to the spot to assist.

Although both panchayat representatives lodged an official complaint with the local police, officers are yet to identify or apprehend the suspects.

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Local residents have expressed deep concern over the incident, noting that this is not an isolated occurrence. According to locals, the areas surrounding Chalankode, Thondikkuzha, and the Edavetty canal have increasingly become hubs for anti-social elements arriving from other regions. Residents have called for increased police patrolling to curb the rising nuisance and protect vital public infrastructure.