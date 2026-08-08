For the 24 families living in Vaka Kakkathuruthu in Elavally panchayat, every spell of heavy monsoon rain brings life to a standstill as the only road leading to their homes disappears under floodwaters. They are cut off from shops, schools, workplaces and even hospitals during emergencies. To buy essentials or seek medical care, residents have no choice but to wade through strong currents or travel by boat, risking their safety every time they step out.

Malini (48), a resident of the area, said the families face the same problem every year during the monsoon. "Whenever the rains intensify, the road gets submerged, making it difficult for us to move around. This time, the water remained above knee level for four to five days. The water has receded as the rains have eased, but if rainfall intensifies in the coming days, the road is likely to be submerged again. When that happens, we are unable to reach shops or even buy basic medicines. If someone falls sick, there is no way to take them to a hospital, as vehicles are unable to access the area," she told Onmanorama.

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Malini said children are unable to attend school because they have to wade through floodwater. "My son is studying in Class 12 and my daughter in Class 9. They refuse to go to school because their uniforms get drenched and they feel uncomfortable travelling in buses afterwards. Not just that, the strong currents, along with heavy rain and wind, make it extremely dangerous to walk through the water. Even adults walk in groups of four, holding on to each other for safety. After dusk, we are afraid to step outside because of the force of the water and the presence of snakes," she said.

Residents said although a bridge was constructed last year by the panchayat, they still have to wade through floodwater to reach it. "At times, the water level rises almost to the level of the bridge," she said. She added that rainwater also enters four or five houses located near the Kechery River. "Electric poles often fall during heavy rains, resulting in power outages," she said.

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Ward member Raji Manikandan said the flooding is a recurring issue. "Whenever it rains heavily, the road connecting these families to the main road gets flooded, cutting off access. Although the water has now receded, the road gets submerged again whenever the rain intensifies," she told Onmanorama.

She said the flooding is caused by rainwater flowing from the Kechery River. Since the road is flanked by farmland on both sides, the water does not drain away easily, causing the water level to rise even after a day of continuous rain.

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"Every year, when it becomes difficult for residents to access the road, we arrange a boat so that they can buy essential items. Last year, a bridge was constructed using MLA and panchayat funds, but even that gets surrounded by floodwater during heavy rains," she said. Residents added that the only solution is to raise the road so it does not get submerged during rains.