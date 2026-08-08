The circumstances surrounding the detention of a 30-year-old daily-wage labourer from Chalakudy by the Sri Lankan Navy remain unclear, even as efforts are underway to secure his release. Rohan, who was reported missing by his wife, Anu, on June 25, was detained along with 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen for allegedly violating the country’s maritime boundaries.

According to the Chalakudy police, Rohan had been working as a welder at a site in Chalakudy. He left work on June 24, saying he was going home, but did not return. His wife subsequently filed a missing complaint, following which a case was registered at the Chalakudy Police Station under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act, 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mystery deepened when Sri Lankan officials later contacted Rohan’s father, who lives in Kozhikode, and informed him that Rohan had been detained along with the fishermen on a fishing boat for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary.

According to his wife, the Chalakudy police informed her about the detention three days ago. “When Rohan did not come back after work, I grew worried. The next morning, I went to the station and reported that he was missing. The police assured me that he would be safe. Since then, I have had no idea about his whereabouts. Three days ago, the police called me and said he had been detained by the Sri Lankan Navy and that they were coordinating with the authorities there. They asked me not to worry. I have no idea how he came onto that boat or how he ended up being detained by the Sri Lankan Navy,” she told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Rohan had gone missing previously as well. “He had gone missing before and was later found to have walked along the railway track from Thrissur to Kochi. So, we are assuming that something similar may have happened this time as well,” officials said.

Police said the process to release the fishermen is currently underway. “The Tamil Nadu Police is also involved in the matter as the rest of the fishermen are from that state, while Sri Lankan officials are in contact with Rohan’s family in Kozhikode,” police said

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Rohan did not have his phone or any identification documents with him when he was detained. “According to the information we received, Rohan has been living separately from his father’s family since his second marriage. However, Sri Lankan officials contacted his father. We assume that he may have provided their number,” police said.