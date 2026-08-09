Kothamangalam: In a major boost to technical education and industry-aligned skill development in the state, Kerala's first specialised centre for drone technology, robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) has commenced operations. The state-of-the-art facility has been established under the Department of Electronics and Communication at the Mar Baselios Institute of Technology and Science (MBITS) in Nellimattom, Kothamangalam.

Set up with a capital outlay of ₹16 lakh, the centre has been funded through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of Yaskawa India, a global leader in robotics and industrial automation. This collaboration is designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry by offering students invaluable hands-on experience.

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Empowering students for Industry 4.0

The advanced learning facility will offer practical training in cutting-edge sectors, including drone technology, robotics, embedded systems, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Industry 4.0 applications. Through this partnership, engineering students at MBITS will gain direct access to technical support from Yaskawa India, opportunities for internships, direct interactions with industry experts, and dedicated placement assistance to boost their career prospects.

A grand inauguration

The facility was officially inaugurated by Shailendra Salvi, Chairman and President of Yaskawa India. The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Baby Thomas, Chairman of MBITS. Takashi Kato, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Yaskawa India, attended the event as the guest of honour.

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Other prominent industry figures and academic leaders also shared their insights during the launch event. Key speakers included Arjun Gopal, Head of Key Account Development at Yaskawa India, and Rajesh G, Head of Corporate HR, GA & EHS. College Secretary Binoy M Thomas, Treasurer KP George, Director Dr Shajan Kuriakose, and Principal Dr Thomas George were also present to mark the milestone. Faculty members including Prof Jeena Jacob, Prof Sherin Thomas, Head of the Electronics and Communication Department, and Prof Shiny Peter actively participated in organising the inaugural event.